Microsoft posts $90B Q4 FY2026 revenue, cloud $59.3B, beats forecasts
Microsoft just dropped its Q4 FY2026 results, and CFO Amy Hood is pretty upbeat.
The company pulled in $90 billion this quarter, beating forecasts, with Microsoft Cloud alone making up $59.3 billion of that (and $214 billion for the year, up 27%).
Hood says smart bets on AI and cloud are paying off.
Copilot paid seats top 30 million
Azure cloud revenue shot up 41% this year, crossing the $100 billion mark.
Copilot (Microsoft's AI assistant) saw net paid seat adds more than double sequentially, bringing total paid seats to over 30 million.
Microsoft also poured $41 billion into infrastructure upgrades to keep things running smoothly.
LinkedIn grew 12%, but Xbox content dropped by 10% and Windows OEM and Devices revenue slipped 7%.
Hood emphasized that keeping services secure and reliable is key to keeping users' trust (and growth) strong.