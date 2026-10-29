Microsoft posts $92.3B revenue, over $36.6B profit, offers 60,000 buyouts
Business
Microsoft just pulled in $92.3 billion in quarterly revenue, thanks mostly to a huge 48% jump in its Azure cloud business.
Profits also topped forecasts at more than $36.6 billion in profit.
But while the money is rolling in, Microsoft has offered voluntary buyouts to 60,000 employees, roughly a quarter of its workforce.
Microsoft shifts workforce toward AI devices
These job cuts are part of Microsoft's bigger plan to invest heavily in artificial intelligence.
The company's global headcount dropped slightly this year as it shifts focus toward tech like the new Surface Ultra laptop with NVIDIA's AI chips (starting over $2,500).
It's all about making devices smarter and less dependent on the cloud for processing power, a trend that's picking up across the industry.