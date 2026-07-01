Microsoft preparing to lay off under 2.5% of workforce
Business
Microsoft is getting ready to lay off thousands (under 2.5% of its team) across sales, consulting, and even Xbox.
The announcement could come as early as next week and follows a big round of layoffs announced in July 2025.
It's a tough time for many at the company as these changes come on the heels of one of Microsoft's largest workforce reductions.
Wider tech cuts hit Xbox
Microsoft isn't alone here: tech giants like Meta and Amazon are also making big job cuts as they try to manage costs and invest more in AI during uncertain times.
The Xbox division will be hit especially hard, with possible budget cuts and talk about spinning it off into its own company.