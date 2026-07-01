Microsoft preparing to lay off under 2.5% of workforce Business Jul 01, 2026

Microsoft is getting ready to lay off thousands (under 2.5% of its team) across sales, consulting, and even Xbox.

The announcement could come as early as next week and follows a big round of layoffs announced in July 2025.

It's a tough time for many at the company as these changes come on the heels of one of Microsoft's largest workforce reductions.