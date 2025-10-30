Microsoft reports $28B in Q1 profits amid AI boom

Microsoft 's stock price fell nearly 4% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, despite better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results. The drop was largely attributed to the company's forecast of increased spending growth for this fiscal year. The tech giant reported a revenue of $77.67 billion, exceeding the anticipated $75.33 billion. Revenue increased 18% in the fiscal first quarter from $65.6 billion a year ago. The tech giant's net income also rose to $27.7 billion in Q1 from $24.67 billion a year ago.

Spending surge Microsoft's investment in OpenAI results in $3B hit Microsoft's finance chief Amy Hood announced that the company's capital expenditures (capex) for the first quarter stood at a record $34.9 billion. This is higher than the $30 billion capex and asset acquisition through leases that she had projected in July. The increase is mainly due to Microsoft's efforts to build AI infrastructure, with the investment in OpenAI resulting in a $3.1 billion hit on Q1 net income. Hood also said growth in capital expenditures will accelerate this fiscal year.

Cloud success Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud unit's performance Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud unit, which includes Azure, reported $30.9 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. This is a 28% increase from last year and above the StreetAccount consensus of $30.25 billion. For the fiscal second quarter, Microsoft expects revenue to be between $79.5 billion and $80.6 billion with Azure growth at constant currency expected to be 37%, in line with estimates.

Business growth Productivity and business processes segment's revenue Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes segment, which includes Office productivity software and LinkedIn, generated $33 billion in revenue for the first quarter. This is above the $32.33 billion consensus among analysts polled by StreetAccount. The More Personal Computing unit, which includes Windows, search advertising, devices and video games, also reported a 4% growth to $13.8 billion in revenue.