Microsoft Q1 FY2027: $92.3B revenue and $33.6B net, Azure-led
Business
Microsoft just posted some big numbers for Q1 FY2027: revenue hit $92.3 billion (up 19% from last year) and net income soared 32% to $33.6 billion.
The real stars? Azure and cloud services drove most of this growth.
Azure revenue $33.17B up 48%
To show how important cloud has become, Microsoft split its finances into "Agents and Infra" (mostly cloud stuff) and "Devices and Consumer."
Azure alone pulled in $33.17 billion, a huge 48% jump over last year.
While device sales dipped, the "Agents and Infra" segment now makes up a massive 83% of total revenue, proving that Microsoft's future is all about the cloud.