Microsoft raises 2026 spending forecast to $190B, Azure up 39%
Business
Microsoft just raised its 2026 spending forecast to $190 billion, including a $25 billion impact from higher component prices.
Azure, its cloud service, grew 39% this quarter, slightly better than expected.
Microsoft posts $82.89B revenue, $4.27 EPS
Microsoft pulled in $82.89 billion in revenue and $4.27 per share in earnings, both above what Wall Street predicted.
Still, next quarter's forecast is a bit lower than analysts hoped for.
Meanwhile, its AI tool Copilot got a boost in paying customers (from 15 million to 20 million), even as profit margins slipped and shares wobbled before settling at $425.