Microsoft raises 2026 spending forecast to $190B, Azure up 39%

Microsoft posts $82.89B revenue, $4.27 EPS

Microsoft pulled in $82.89 billion in revenue and $4.27 per share in earnings, both above what Wall Street predicted.

Still, next quarter's forecast is a bit lower than analysts hoped for.

Meanwhile, its AI tool Copilot got a boost in paying customers (from 15 million to 20 million), even as profit margins slipped and shares wobbled before settling at $425.