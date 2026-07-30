Microsoft reports $90B quarter with Azure revenue up 43%
Microsoft just pulled off a huge win this quarter, with Azure and its AI services driving the company's best results yet.
Total revenue shot up 18% to $90 billion, well above what experts predicted. Earnings per share landed at $4.81, also beating expectations.
The real star was Azure, whose revenue jumped 43%, outpacing analyst forecasts.
Microsoft's Azure crosses $100B annual revenue
Azure's fastest growth since early 2022 helped it cross the $100 billion mark for the year, fueled by demand for OpenAI-powered tools.
Microsoft poured money into infrastructure too, with spending on data centers and chips rising 70% to $41 billion.
Meanwhile, CEO Satya Nadella shared that paid users of Microsoft 365 Copilot surged from 20 million to over 30 million in just three months, a sign that people are really getting on board with Microsoft's AI features.
After all this good news, Microsoft's stock went up by about 3%, showing strong confidence in its cloud and AI direction.