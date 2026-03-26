Microsoft's diversity head resigns amid AI-led HR restructuring

Microsoft 's Chief Diversity Officer, Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, is leaving the company at the end of March. She will be taking up a new role as Chief People Officer at another organization next month. The news was confirmed by Amy Coleman, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, in a memo to employees.

Strategic shift Transition comes amid string of executive departures Coleman, who took on her role last year, described the current phase as an "AI-powered transformation." However, Microsoft has not commented on how this transition will affect its HR group. The company has seen a string of executive departures in recent months, including gaming head Phil Spencer and productivity software chief Rajesh Jha. Security leader Charlie Bell also transitioned to an individual contributor role in February.

Market challenges Microsoft's stock performance and AI model expansion As concerns grow over competition from generative AI products, software stocks have taken a hit. Microsoft shares have dropped 23% in 2026. The company is investing heavily in data center infrastructure, including NVIDIA graphics chips for running AI models, and focusing on developing high-quality AI models. In January, CEO Satya Nadella announced that their Microsoft 365 Copilot add-on had reached 15 million seats for commercial productivity software subscriptions.

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Workforce focus Microsoft unifying engineering HR teams under 1 leader Microsoft is also focusing on hiring top talent and creating tools that meet employee needs. A company spokesperson said, "As technology and the way we work at Microsoft continue to evolve, we are transforming our people function so Microsoft remains a place where our employees can do their best work." Coleman also revealed that Microsoft's engineering HR teams will be unified under Corporate Vice President Mel Simpson.

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