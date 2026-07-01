Microsoft set to cut about 5,500 jobs for AI cloud
Business
Microsoft is set to lay off about 5,500 employees, roughly 2.5% of its global team, as part of a push to save costs and double down on artificial intelligence and cloud technology.
The announcement is expected next week.
Microsoft layoffs affect sales consulting Xbox
The cuts will hit teams in sales, consulting, and Xbox. There's been buzz around Xbox layoffs since Asha Sharma announced a reset for Xbox.
Some impacted staff might get a shot at other roles within Microsoft. This move follows earlier layoffs and voluntary exits at the company and mirrors what's happening across big tech as companies shift focus toward AI.