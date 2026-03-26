Microsoft shakes up AI team amid intensifying competition

New leadership roles reflect shifting focus in AI landscape

These leadership shifts point to a new direction for Microsoft's AI priorities.

Suleyman is moving into a role focused on building large language models; he had previously been tasked with revising the consumer Copilot app, which had six million daily active users in February 2025, showing just how central consumer AI tools are becoming.

Meanwhile, Ryan Roslansky (former LinkedIn CEO) now manages Microsoft 365 apps, all part of Nadella's strategy to keep Microsoft leading in the fast-changing world of artificial intelligence.