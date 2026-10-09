Microsoft suspended from US green card program amid misuse claims
Microsoft just got suspended from a key US green card program over claims of misuse, but the company says most of its American staff are actually Americans.
They have promised to clear things up and say they are committed to following the rules.
This suspension affects their participation in the main government process that helps foreign workers get permanent residency.
Microsoft: 80% H-1B for current employees
Microsoft pointed out that 80% of its recent H-1B visa applications were for current employees, not new hires, and that only 1% of those filings were for new employees already living in the country.
The company also says H-1B holders get paid on par with everyone else.
Microsoft said, "We look forward to providing the administration with additional information," emphasizing they want to keep hiring top talent while supporting American workers.