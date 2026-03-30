Microsoft takes over Abilene Texas data center for AI hub

Microsoft will expand Abilene site 2.1GW

Originally meant for crypto mining, the project switched gears as demand for AI exploded after ChatGPT took off.

Crusoe's CEO described the site as a foundational project for US AI infrastructure. With Microsoft at the helm, the site will expand to 10 buildings with 2.1 gigawatts of capacity.

Meanwhile, OpenAI's Stargate project and other big-name collaborations are still pushing ahead elsewhere in the US showing just how fast AI infrastructure is growing.