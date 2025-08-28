Microsoft fires employees protesting Israeli ties in president's office

Microsoft has fired two of its employees, Riki Fameli and Anna Hattle, for their involvement in a sit-in protest at the office of Brad Smith, Microsoft's Vice Chair and President. The incident took place yesterday when a group of seven protesters managed to enter Smith's office in Building 34. The latest protests were organized by No Azure for Apartheid, a group of current and former Microsoft workers demanding that the company sever its ties with the Israeli government.

Protest details Protest against Israel The protesters, including Fameli and Hattle, live-streamed their entry into Smith's office on Twitch. The protest led to the arrest of not just current employees Fameli and Hattle but also former Microsoft employees Vaniya Agrawal, Hossam Nasr, Joe Lopez as well as a former Google employee and another tech worker. Hattle had also been arrested during protests at Microsoft's headquarters last week.

Employee dismissal Microsoft fires employees A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the termination of Fameli and Hattle, citing "serious breaches of company policies and our code of conduct." The decision comes after Smith held an emergency press conference where he reiterated Microsoft's commitment to uphold its human rights principles and contractual terms of service in the Middle East.