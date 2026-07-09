Microsoft to lay off 4,800 employees while expanding AI investments

US layoffs include 60 days pay

Laid-off US employees get at least 60 days' base pay, with some getting up to 39 weeks depending on their role and time at the company.

Folks at lower levels (64 or below) receive one week's pay for every six months they've worked; those at higher levels (65-67) get two weeks per six months.

Stock will keep vesting for up to a year, and Microsoft will cover health insurance for six months before COBRA kicks in.