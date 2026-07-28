Microsoft, Uber, Hyatt adopt chatbots, voice tech causing job losses
Business
AI is shaking up customer service, with big companies like Microsoft, Uber, and Hyatt now using chatbots and voice tech to handle basic support calls.
This move is leading to major job losses worldwide, especially in outsourcing hotspots like India and the Philippines.
Microsoft cut 10,000 jobs, saved $750 million
Experts say nearly half of all customer service jobs could be impacted by AI by 2030.
While companies are saving huge amounts (Microsoft alone cut 10,000 jobs and saved $750 million a year), some are putting those savings into hiring more skilled roles at home instead of overseas.
It's a big shift for anyone thinking about future careers in customer support or tech.