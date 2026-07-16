Microsoft veteran Peter Hauge laid off near 25-year milestone pivots
Peter Hauge, a former principal software engineer at Microsoft, shared that he was laid off just short of his 25-year milestone.
In his LinkedIn post on Thursday (July 16), Hauge looked back on his long run at the company and mentioned he's now shifting focus to cloud architecture, agentic development, and nonprofit work fighting human trafficking.
Microsoft cuts affect 4,800 employees
Hauge's announcement drew lots of support from colleagues who praised his mentorship and impact, especially his work with the Global Emancipation Network.
His layoff is part of Microsoft's larger job cuts affecting about 4,800 employees (2% of its workforce).
The Xbox division has been hit especially hard, with 1,600 roles cut immediately and another 1,600 positions expected to be eliminated through fiscal year 2027.