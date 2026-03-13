Microsoft veteran Rajesh Jha to retire in July

Rajesh Jha, who has been with Microsoft for more than 35 years and currently leads Experiences + Devices, is set to retire in July. He has helped shape products like Office, Windows, Teams, and Surface. After stepping down, he will stay on in an advisory role; no end date for that advisory role is specified.

Jha's exit part of bigger leadership shakeup at Microsoft Jha's exit is part of a bigger leadership shakeup at Microsoft. These changes are all about CEO Satya Nadella doubling down on AI and Copilot as the company's main focus.

With these moves, four key leaders now report directly to Nadella: Perry Clarke (Microsoft 365), Charles Lamanna (business Copilot), Pavan Davuluri (Windows and Devices), and LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky.

Jha's journey at Microsoft Jha joined Microsoft after studying computer science at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

He worked his way up from software engineer to executive, leading teams behind Exchange and SharePoint and launching Office 365 in the cloud.

Since joining Nadella's senior team, he has played a big part in shifting Microsoft from old-school software to modern cloud tools.