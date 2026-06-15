Microsoft weighs Xbox spin off after nearly $500 million revenue loss Business Jun 15, 2026

Microsoft is thinking about spinning off or restructuring its Xbox division after years of falling profits.

Xbox has lost nearly $500 million in revenue over the last five years and is running on a thin 3% margin, according to CEO Asha Sharma.

The company is weighing big changes, including possibly selling or partnering up, to get things back on track.