Microsoft considers spinning off Xbox gaming division

Strategic support

CEO's support for increased game development investment

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood have backed Sharma's proposal to increase investment in high-profile game development for the fiscal year starting in July. However, the budget is still in the works and could change. Meanwhile, Bloomberg News has reported that Xbox is planning major layoffs next month along with significant cuts to marketing and other budgets. This would be Sharma's first major restructuring move since taking over as CEO of the gaming unit.