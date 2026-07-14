Microsoft Work Trend Index finds employees outpacing workplaces on AI
Microsoft's 2026 Work Trend Index reveals a gap between employees and their workplaces when it comes to AI.
While nearly one in five workers are already skilled and supported in using AI, most companies aren't moving fast enough to update their systems or management styles.
Employees are experimenting with AI, tweaking workflows, and sparking new ideas, but organizations struggle to keep pace.
Only 26% see clear AI leadership
Leadership is a sticking point: only 26% of AI users feel their leaders have clear strategies for using AI.
Even though 65% worry about falling behind on AI, many stick to old habits instead of trying new tech.
Just 13% say their company rewards bold attempts at using AI, even if things don't work out right away.
Microsoft suggests leaders need to rethink how they support managers and encourage real experimentation for teams to unlock what AI can do.