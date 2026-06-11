The layoffs are expected after Microsoft's fiscal year ends on June 30

Microsoft plans major layoffs in Xbox division

By Mudit Dube 09:52 am Jun 11, 202609:52 am

What's the story

Microsoft's gaming division, Xbox, is planning major layoffs and budget cuts. The move comes as part of a restructuring effort under new CEO Asha Sharma. Sharma took over the gaming business in February and has since been looking for ways to improve financial performance amid declining hardware sales and profitability pressures. The layoffs are expected after Microsoft's fiscal year ends on June 30, although the exact number of affected jobs remains unclear.