Microsoft's Aneesh Raman says firms should guide career shifts
Business
Microsoft's Aneesh Raman, chief economic opportunity officer at Microsoft, says AI is shaking up the familiar "career ladder."
Instead of just climbing straight up, he compares today's career path to a climbing wall, where you can move sideways or even switch directions based on your skills.
He thinks companies need to be upfront and help people figure out these new paths.
AI raises demand for soft skills
With AI automating routine tasks, skills like empathy and good judgment are becoming more valuable.
Employment growth in AI-exposed occupations has been stronger for men than women, highlighting some ongoing gaps.
Microsoft is still all-in on AI: its revenues are soaring, but it's also offering voluntary exits to about 60,000 employees as the workplace keeps evolving.