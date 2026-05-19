Microsoft's largest India data center to open mid-2026 in Hyderabad

Puneet Chandok flags India talent shortage

India is a huge market for Microsoft's AI tools, with companies like Infosys and TCS each using around 50,000 Copilot licenses.

Microsoft already employs over 22,000 people here and develops many of its AI features locally.

Still, Puneet Chandok (president of Microsoft India and South Asia) admits it's tough finding enough skilled talent because demand is so high: "We are the ones who are bringing this to life quickly, the fastest out of the gates,"