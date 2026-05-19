Microsoft's largest India data center to open mid-2026 in Hyderabad
Microsoft said its biggest data center in India is on track to open by mid-2026, right in Hyderabad.
This move is part of a massive $17.5 billion investment, aiming to keep up with India's booming demand for Azure cloud and Copilot 365, especially since the country now has more than 1 billion internet users.
Puneet Chandok flags India talent shortage
India is a huge market for Microsoft's AI tools, with companies like Infosys and TCS each using around 50,000 Copilot licenses.
Microsoft already employs over 22,000 people here and develops many of its AI features locally.
Still, Puneet Chandok (president of Microsoft India and South Asia) admits it's tough finding enough skilled talent because demand is so high: "We are the ones who are bringing this to life quickly, the fastest out of the gates,"