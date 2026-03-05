Middle East conflict hits India's medicine exports

Freight rates, insurance, and container charges are climbing

It's not just delays—shipping is getting pricier too.

Freight rates, insurance, and container charges are all climbing, squeezing profits for Indian pharma companies sending medicines to Europe, West Asia, and Africa.

Plus, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could push up raw material costs even more.

Air cargo isn't spared either; longer routes mean urgent medicines like cancer drugs might take longer (and cost more) to reach patients.