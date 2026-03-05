Middle East conflict hits India's medicine exports
India's medicine exports are hitting rough waters as the Middle East conflict messes with key shipping routes.
With shipping lines avoiding the route linking the Red Sea and Suez Canal, shipments—especially of temperature-sensitive meds like vaccines and injectables—could be delayed by 10-15 days.
That's a real headache for drugs that need to stay cold and move fast.
Freight rates, insurance, and container charges are climbing
It's not just delays—shipping is getting pricier too.
Freight rates, insurance, and container charges are all climbing, squeezing profits for Indian pharma companies sending medicines to Europe, West Asia, and Africa.
Plus, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could push up raw material costs even more.
Air cargo isn't spared either; longer routes mean urgent medicines like cancer drugs might take longer (and cost more) to reach patients.