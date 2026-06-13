Midhun Mohan's Ayurvod wins World Liqueur Awards gold in London

Ayurvod blends Polish vodka with botanicals

Distilled in Poland from premium wheat vodka, Ayurvod packs over 75 Ayurvedic botanicals like cardamom and turmeric, sweetened with jaggery, and finished with Polish forest fruits.

Mohan calls it a bridge between cultures, saying, The recipe of Ayurvod took a lot of inspiration from Ayurvedic recipes. My job was to integrate them into Polish vodka.

With two big awards this year, it's quickly becoming a standout on the world spirits stage.