Midhun Mohan's Ayurvod wins World Liqueur Awards gold in London
Ayurvod, a craft spirit blending Ayurvedic traditions with European distillation, just scored a gold medal at the World Liqueur Awards 2026 in London; its second major win this year after taking gold in Warsaw.
Created by Malayali entrepreneur Midhun Mohan, Ayurvod is making waves for its unique mix of Indian heritage and global flair.
Ayurvod blends Polish vodka with botanicals
Distilled in Poland from premium wheat vodka, Ayurvod packs over 75 Ayurvedic botanicals like cardamom and turmeric, sweetened with jaggery, and finished with Polish forest fruits.
Mohan calls it a bridge between cultures, saying, The recipe of Ayurvod took a lot of inspiration from Ayurvedic recipes. My job was to integrate them into Polish vodka.
With two big awards this year, it's quickly becoming a standout on the world spirits stage.