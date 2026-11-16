Midsize Indian IT companies choose AI project-based contracts amid uncertainty
Midsize Indian IT companies like Mphasis and Sonata Software are seeing a considerable increase in short-cycle, project-based deals, primarily related to AI.
With global uncertainty in the mix, these firms are choosing flexible, project-based contracts to stay nimble and ready for what's next.
Midcap IT revenue up 3.1%
In the September-ending quarter, midcap IT players posted a solid 3.1% jump in revenue, mostly thanks to banking and finance clients.
Even with some expected price pressures from AI down the road, analysts remain upbeat about long-term gains from AI integration and modernizing old systems.
Mphasis stood out with a 28% year-on-year increase in its total pipeline and its Enterprise Agency Platform, Tria, while both Mastek and Sonata Software look set for possible stock price growth.