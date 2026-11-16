In the September-ending quarter, midcap IT players posted a solid 3.1% jump in revenue, mostly thanks to banking and finance clients.

Even with some expected price pressures from AI down the road, analysts remain upbeat about long-term gains from AI integration and modernizing old systems.

Mphasis stood out with a 28% year-on-year increase in its total pipeline and its Enterprise Agency Platform, Tria, while both Mastek and Sonata Software look set for possible stock price growth.