Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger to lead Anthropic's AI incubator

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has appointed Mike Krieger, the co-founder of Instagram , as the co-leader of its Labs incubator. He will work with Ben Mann and report to President Daniela Amodei as part of the company's plan to expand its Labs team. The move comes amid a broader leadership reshuffle at Anthropic.

New responsibilities Krieger's role and the future of AI Krieger's main task will be to develop new products using the capabilities of Claude, Anthropic's AI model. The firm plans to double the size of its Labs team in six months to stay ahead in the competitive AI race. "The window to shape how they're used is now," Krieger said, adding that he's eager to help create technology that really matters for people.

Past achievements Impressive track record and future plans Krieger is known for his technical expertise at Instagram, where he helped grow the platform from scratch to 800 million users before its acquisition by Meta. He also launched Artifact, a news app that was later acquired by Yahoo. His experience in scaling big ideas makes him an ideal candidate for Anthropic's next phase of growth in the AI space.

