Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger to lead Anthropic's AI incubator
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has appointed Mike Krieger, the co-founder of Instagram, as the co-leader of its Labs incubator. He will work with Ben Mann and report to President Daniela Amodei as part of the company's plan to expand its Labs team. The move comes amid a broader leadership reshuffle at Anthropic.
New responsibilities
Krieger's role and the future of AI
Krieger's main task will be to develop new products using the capabilities of Claude, Anthropic's AI model. The firm plans to double the size of its Labs team in six months to stay ahead in the competitive AI race. "The window to shape how they're used is now," Krieger said, adding that he's eager to help create technology that really matters for people.
Past achievements
Impressive track record and future plans
Krieger is known for his technical expertise at Instagram, where he helped grow the platform from scratch to 800 million users before its acquisition by Meta. He also launched Artifact, a news app that was later acquired by Yahoo. His experience in scaling big ideas makes him an ideal candidate for Anthropic's next phase of growth in the AI space.
Strategic shift
Krieger's leadership transition
Krieger is stepping away from a C-suite role to co-lead Labs, while Ami Vora, who joined Anthropic in late 2025, is now in charge of the Product division. She will continue to work on expanding Claude with CTO Rahul Patil.