Milk prices in Karnataka rise ₹8 per liter November 1
Business
Starting November 1, milk in Karnataka gets pricier by ₹8 per liter, which means your regular tea or coffee at local spots could go up by about ₹5 a cup.
This is the biggest jump after recent hikes in 2024 and 2025, so your daily caffeine fix might hit your wallet a bit harder.
Hotels and restaurants plan price hikes
Hotels and restaurants say they have little choice but to raise prices for drinks and even desserts like carrot halwa and payasam.
Some condiment shops are planning to charge ₹17 to ₹20 for tea or coffee now.
On the bright side, bakeries aren't hiking prices just yet, though they admit profits are taking a hit as ingredient costs keep climbing.