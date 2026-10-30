Milky Mist Dairy Food posts 308.4% PAT surge after listing
Business
Milky Mist Dairy Food, based in Tamil Nadu, just reported a huge 308.4% surge in profit after tax for April to September 2026, right after its August stock-market debut.
The company credits this growth to its wide range of value added products, smarter pricing, and running things more efficiently.
K. Rathnam revenue 42.5% EBITDA 62.9%
K. Rathnam, its wholetime director and Chief Executive Officer, shared that revenue jumped 42.5% and EBITDA grew 62.9%, even with challenges like inflation and unpredictable weather.
Looking ahead, Milky Mist plans to roll out more products and expand its reach to match what today's consumers want.