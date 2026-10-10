Milky Mist denies FSSAI or Tamil Nadu probe into paneer
Business
Milky Mist, the well-known dairy brand from Tamil Nadu, has cleared the air about recent rumors: it has not received any notice from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) or the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department directing an inquiry into its paneer products.
This follows some media reports suggesting its products were being tested for quality, but the company says that's not the case.
Milky Mist will cooperate if notified
Milky Mist added that if any formal communication comes in from authorities, it will fully cooperate and take necessary steps.
"The company will appropriately respond to any communication received from the concerned authorities and take necessary action, if any, in accordance with applicable law," it said.