Millennials now occupy 55% of India's C-suite, LinkedIn report says
Business
Millennials have officially taken over 55% of C-suite positions in India, a big jump from seven years ago, according to LinkedIn.
The report also points out that today's leaders are switching industries more often, with just 58% sticking to one field compared to nearly 80% before.
AI creates roles, pressures Indian C-suite
AI is making a huge impact in boardrooms: 84% of Indian C-suite executives say it's creating new roles and shaping decisions.
But there's a catch: about nearly four in five feel pressured to adopt AI quickly, even as they struggle to measure its real impact.
Most of the fastest-growing leadership skills now tie directly to AI, like "AI Agents" and "AI Strategy."