Millworks Technologies sees 85% gray market premium ahead of IPO

Millworks Technologies IPO ₹160.34 cr ₹315-₹331

The IPO size is ₹160.34 crore with shares priced between ₹315-₹331 each, and you'll need to buy at least 400 shares per lot.

Subscriptions close on July 16, and listing is set for July 21 on the BSE SME platform.

Millworks makes high-precision parts for industries like aerospace and defense, serving clients across India and globally.