Millworks Technologies sees 85% gray market premium ahead of IPO
Business
Millworks Technologies, a Bengaluru-based engineering company, is gearing up for its IPO on July 14, and investors are clearly excited.
The company's shares are trading at an 85% premium in the gray market right now, hinting at strong demand and possible big gains when it lists.
Millworks Technologies IPO ₹160.34 cr ₹315-₹331
The IPO size is ₹160.34 crore with shares priced between ₹315-₹331 each, and you'll need to buy at least 400 shares per lot.
Subscriptions close on July 16, and listing is set for July 21 on the BSE SME platform.
Millworks makes high-precision parts for industries like aerospace and defense, serving clients across India and globally.