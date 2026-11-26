Minfy and AWS extend partnership through 2031 to scale AI
Minfy and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are sticking together for the long haul, extending their partnership through 2031.
Their new deal is all about taking AI projects from small pilots to large-scale, practical solutions that actually make a difference in everyday business.
Minfy taps AWS cloud worldwide
This partnership will focus on industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, entertainment, and even the public sector.
Minfy plans to tap into AWS's powerful cloud and AI tech to roll out smarter platforms worldwide.
Even though almost 90% of companies use some form of AI (according to a recent McKinsey survey), most still struggle to make it work across their whole organizations.
Minfy and AWS want to help change that.