Mining stocks sink on Sensex, KIOCL falls nearly 6%
Friday's trading session wasn't kind to mining stocks—KIOCL Ltd. dropped the most at nearly 6%, with Gujarat Mineral and MOIL also seeing notable losses.
Even big names like Orissa Minerals and Sandur Manganese ended the day in the red, as the sector felt the market's overall slump.
A look at top gainers
Still, a few companies managed to swim against the tide: Oriental Trimex climbed over 4% and Madhav Marbles gained nearly 3%.
The broader market took a hit too, with Nifty50 down by 225 points and Sensex falling over 700 points.
Even with all this turbulence, some outliers like Cipla and SBI Life managed small wins amid a tough day for most sectors.