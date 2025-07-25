Mining stocks sink on Sensex, KIOCL falls nearly 6%

A look at top gainers

Still, a few companies managed to swim against the tide: Oriental Trimex climbed over 4% and Madhav Marbles gained nearly 3%.

The broader market took a hit too, with Nifty50 down by 225 points and Sensex falling over 700 points.

Even with all this turbulence, some outliers like Cipla and SBI Life managed small wins amid a tough day for most sectors.