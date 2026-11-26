Mint poll forecasts India's Q2 FY27 growth at 7.6%
India's economy is expected to grow 7.6% in the second quarter of FY27, a slight dip from last quarter's 7.8%, according to a Mint poll.
The official numbers drop on November 30, 2026.
Even with a weaker monsoon and patchy rural demand, growth is holding up thanks to solid performances from manufacturing and services.
India manufacturing up 8.1% agriculture slowing
Manufacturing output jumped by 8.1% year-over-year, boosted by strong credit flow and auto sales (CareEdge even noted over 20% revenue and profitability growth for around 1,600 listed non-financial companies here).
Services like finance and real estate are also keeping momentum despite some hiccups in mining and air traffic.
On the flip side, agriculture took a hit from below-average rainfall, with experts predicting its growth could slow sharply this quarter.