Mint poll: India's GDP likely 7.4% in April-June FY27
Business
India's economy is likely to have slowed to its slowest pace in a year, with GDP growth likely at 7.4% for April-June FY27, according to a Mint poll.
The slowdown is mainly due to fallout from the West Asia conflict and higher inflation, which made real growth look smaller.
Official numbers drop on August 31.
India inflation rises as growth cools
Economists polled expect growth between 6.8% and 8%, but most agree things have cooled off since last quarter.
Industrial activity stayed solid (just not as strong as last year), services kept things afloat, but agriculture struggled with late monsoons.
Inflation was a big deal too: retail prices rose by almost 4%, and wholesale prices jumped over 9%.
Still, domestic demand helped keep growth on track to come in above the RBI's 7% forecast.