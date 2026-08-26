Mint poll: India's GDP likely 7.4% in April-June FY27

Economists polled expect growth between 6.8% and 8%, but most agree things have cooled off since last quarter.

Industrial activity stayed solid (just not as strong as last year), services kept things afloat, but agriculture struggled with late monsoons.

Inflation was a big deal too: retail prices rose by almost 4%, and wholesale prices jumped over 9%.

Still, domestic demand helped keep growth on track to come in above the RBI's 7% forecast.