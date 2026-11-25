This fund looks for stocks that have dropped mostly because of negative vibes, not actual business problems, using an in-house investment framework.

It's all about long-term growth and catching the gap between what people think a stock is worth versus its real value.

Managed by Vrijesh Kasera and benchmarked against the Nifty 500 TRI, the team believes this strategy could mean big opportunities down the line.

You can start with ₹5,000 during the NFO or set up a SIP for as little as ₹99 a month, making it pretty accessible if you want to try something different in your investment mix.