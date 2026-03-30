Mistral secures $830 million debt for 13,800 NVIDIA chips near Paris Business Mar 30, 2026

Big news from Europe: AI company Mistral has landed $830 million in debt funding to level up its tech.

They're using the cash to buy 13,800 NVIDIA chips for a major new data center near Paris, set to open by mid-2026.

This is Mistral's first time raising money through debt, and it signals that investors are betting on European AI companies to take on US giants like Google and Microsoft.