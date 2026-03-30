Mistral secures $830 million debt for 13,800 NVIDIA chips near Paris
Big news from Europe: AI company Mistral has landed $830 million in debt funding to level up its tech.
They're using the cash to buy 13,800 NVIDIA chips for a major new data center near Paris, set to open by mid-2026.
This is Mistral's first time raising money through debt, and it signals that investors are betting on European AI companies to take on US giants like Google and Microsoft.
Banks back Mistral's 200MW Europe expansion
Seven banks, including BNP Paribas and HSBC, are backing the deal.
The new data center in Bruyeres-le-Chatel is just the start; Mistral wants to reach 200 megawatts of capacity across Europe by the end of 2027 and already has plans for another site in Sweden.
CEO Arthur Mensch says this move shows its commitment to making Europe a real force in AI innovation.