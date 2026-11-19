By joining hands, Mitra gets a smoother entry into the US UK and U.A.E. thanks to Tanvi's export experience.

At home, Mitra's network will help Tanvi reach more of Northern India, while Tanvi boosts Mitra's presence down south, especially for household essentials.

Plus, Tanvi now gets easier access to key raw materials like flour and edible oils through Mitra.

As Abhishek Kaushik, Founder of Mitra FMCG, puts it, this is a strategic milestone that should make both brands stronger together.