Mitsubishi explores West Bengal semiconductor plant at Durgapur and Panagarh
Business
Mitsubishi is looking to set up a semiconductor plant in West Bengal, with Durgapur and Panagarh as possible sites.
The plan was discussed with state ministers this week, and site visits are lined up soon.
West Bengal readies industrial policy
This move highlights growing interest in Bengal's tech sector.
The state is readying its draft industrial policy focused on modernizing traditional industries and boosting areas like semiconductors, AI, and startups, hoping to attract big investments and create more jobs for young people.