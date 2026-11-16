Mizuho and UBS trim NVIDIA targets after Jensen Huang allegations
NVIDIA's stock is having a rough week: two big Wall Street firms, Mizuho and UBS, just trimmed their price targets for the company ahead of its earnings report.
This all follows former CEO Jensen Huang facing serious allegations, which have shaken investor trust.
Shares about 33% below record high
NVIDIA shares were last trading about 33% off its record high of $243.37 hit on Oct. 6, 2026.
Even with the drama, analysts still see room for growth: Mizuho now targets $220 (a possible 35% jump), and UBS is aiming for $240 (about a 47% rise).
UBS's Timothy Arcuri says he's still confident in NVIDIA's future plans and thinks strong upcoming earnings could help rebuild confidence.