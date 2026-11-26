Mizuho buys controlling stake in Avendus Capital for ₹4,700cr
Japanese banking giant Mizuho is now the controlling shareholder of Avendus Capital, picking up a controlling stake for about ₹4,700 crore ($510 million).
After talks that began in February 2024, the deal is done, but Avendus will still run things its own way.
As Gaurav Deepak put it, keeping Avendus independent was a big priority during the process.
Avendus to help Indian firms expand
With Mizuho's global reach behind them, Avendus plans to help more Indian companies go international and tap into new markets.
The partnership also brings Japan and India's financial worlds closer together, and could open doors for Avendus in asset management and private credit.
Down the line, they're even considering going public.