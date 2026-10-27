MK Sons Fine Jewels raises ₹82.62 cr ahead of IPO
Business
MK Sons Fine Jewels, a Mumbai-based jewelry retailer, has pulled in ₹82.62 crore from major institutional investors like Goldman Sachs and Advent Global Fund ahead of its IPO.
Venus Investment led the pack by picking up 10.5 lakh shares worth ₹17.01 crore, with others like Khandelwal Finance also joining in.
MK Sons IPO set October 28-30
MK Sons Fine Jewels's ₹275.4 crore IPO is set for October 28-30, 2026.
The company plans to use the funds to open a new showroom in Maharashtra and expand one in Gujarat, so if you're into jewelry or just curious about business moves, keep an eye out!
Aryaman Financial Services is handling the process.