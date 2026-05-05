M&M posts ₹4,667.57 cr Q4 FY26 net profit, 42% rise
Business
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) just posted a net profit of ₹4,667.57 crore for Q4 FY26, a solid 42% jump from last year.
This boost comes from strong sales in both its automotive and farm equipment segments, plus better cost control and efficiency.
Revenue up, ₹33 a share dividend
Revenue also climbed, showing M&M is holding its ground in the market.
Shareholders are set to get a ₹33-per-share dividend.
The company's management sounds upbeat about the future, pointing to strong demand and a focus on innovation and sustainability as reasons to stay confident.