MobiKwik enables buying and sending 6 foreign currencies in-app
MobiKwik has just made it way simpler to handle foreign money. Now you can buy or send six different currencies straight from the app.
Whether you're traveling, paying tuition, or sending money abroad, options like UAE dirham, Canadian dollar, British pound, euro, and Swiss franc have joined US dollars (first launched at Global Fintech Fest 2025).
Everything's digital and streamlined for your convenience.
MobiKwik uses Bharat Connect live pricing
The new service runs on Bharat Connect with live bank pricing and same-day fulfillment, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and service conditions, so no more waiting around.
You can grab cash from branches or send money through banks.
Resident individuals can transact up to $3,000 for cash notes and $10,000 for cards or remittances.
NBBL processed ₹11.19 crore in forex transactions during the first four months of FY2026-27, and MobiKwik is making currency exchange a lot less stressful for everyone.