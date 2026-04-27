MobiKwik gets RBI approval to launch NBFC, shares jump 14.02%

MobiKwik to use AI for credit

With the new NBFC license, MobiKwik plans to use AI and machine learning to offer more personalized credit products, especially in smaller cities.

co-founder and executive director at MobiKwik Upasana Taku called this move a "The NBFC application approval is a pivotal step in MobiKwik Group's evolution into a scaled financial services platform," saying it'll help them reach more people and improve their services across India.

The company is also looking at faster product launches and better access to funding through partnerships, all under the RBI's watchful eye.