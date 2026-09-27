Mobile retailers to protest against UPI charges on October 2

As part of the protest, retailers will cover UPI QR codes with black cloth and refuse to accept UPI payments on Gandhi Jayanti.

Singh said that according to a representation sent to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by AIMRA, the move to impose MDR on UPI will lead to an immediate net monthly loss of ₹2,000 to ₹12,000 for a small retailer processing ₹5 lakh to ₹30 lakh monthly via UPI transactions.

He stressed that this would significantly reduce their income.