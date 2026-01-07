Mobileye is buying Mentee Robotics for $900 million

Why does this matter?

This isn't just another tech buyout—Mentee's robots can learn tasks from humans through mentoring and simulation, turning one demo into millions of virtual practice runs.

After the deal closes (expected by early 2026), Mentee will stay its own team inside Mobileye, aiming to get its robots working in factories and warehouses by 2028.

It's all part of Mobileye's bigger vision to lead the way in blending robotics with AI-driven autonomy—think smarter machines actually helping out in daily life.