Titan's jewelry sales sparkle with 40% jump
Titan just posted a 40% year-on-year growth in its consumer business for the December quarter, mostly thanks to its booming jewelry segment.
With gold prices up and Titan adding 47 new jewelry stores; total now 1,167 across India, the company is clearly on a roll.
Why does this matter?
Jewelry now makes up 85% of Titan's revenue, and demand is soaring—especially for gold coins (up 100%) and plain gold pieces.
Even internationally, Titan's jewelry sales shot up by 81%.
The annual revenue for FY25 was ₹57,339 crore, with shares inching higher too.
What else is happening?
Watches are ticking along nicely with a 13% bump (analog watches especially), but smartwatches slipped by 26%. Eyewear and fragrances grew as well.
One hiccup: Taneira sarees saw fewer buyers despite higher prices.
Overall though, Titan's strategy of expanding stores and riding festive demand seems to be working wonders.