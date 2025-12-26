Modern Diagnostic is launching ₹37cr IPO on December 31

Funds to boost medical tech and expand services

The money raised will go toward buying new medical equipment, supporting day-to-day operations, paying off some loans, and covering general expenses.

Dr. Devendra Singh Yadav, the company's Chairman and MD, shared that this move will help them upgrade their labs and bring in advanced technology to improve diagnostic services across more locations.

Beeline Capital Advisors is managing the IPO process, with MUFG Intime India handling registrations.