Next Article
Modern Diagnostic is launching ₹37cr IPO on December 31
Business
Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre is going public on December 31, aiming to raise ₹37 crore by offering 40.99 lakh shares at ₹85-₹90 each.
The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.
Funds to boost medical tech and expand services
The money raised will go toward buying new medical equipment, supporting day-to-day operations, paying off some loans, and covering general expenses.
Dr. Devendra Singh Yadav, the company's Chairman and MD, shared that this move will help them upgrade their labs and bring in advanced technology to improve diagnostic services across more locations.
Beeline Capital Advisors is managing the IPO process, with MUFG Intime India handling registrations.